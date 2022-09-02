A global pizza chain is planning for a second take-away in York.

Papa Johns has applied to amend the planning conditions of premises close to the University of York Campus.

The application to City of York Council concerns Unit 3 of the Kimberlow Hill District Centre.

This is next door to Red Chilli York, which takes up Unit 2.

The Kimberlow Hill District Centre was built several years ago and also contains a health centre, operated by Unity Health.

Asked about their planning application, a spokesman for Papa Johns told the Press: We don’t make any announcements until stores actually open.”

If approved, this would add to Papa John’s other York take-away at 54 York Road, Acomb.

Papa Johns was founded in 1984 by "Papa" John Schnatter in Jefferson, Indiana, USA, arriving in the UK in 1999. There are now more than 450 in the UK, including one in Harrogate and four in Leeds.

Today, the largely franchise-run venture operates from 5,500 locations in 49 countries and territories; and is currently the world’s third-largest pizza delivery company.

In 2020, global revenues topped $1.8bn (£1.5bn).