A 73-year-old North Yorkshire woman has now been missing for six days.

North Yorkshire Police is urging members of the public to remain vigilant when out walking this weekend in case they see Judith Holliday.

The latest confirmed sighting of Judith is in the village of North Rigton, on Saturday afternoon (August 27).

It’s believed she left Harrogate by bus, and then flagged down a member of the public and asked for a lift to North Rigton.

Judith has links to Wetherby and sightings have been reported in Wetherby, Knaresborough, Otley and Ilkley.

North Yorkshire Police say extensive specialist resources are being used in the search.

Judith is often seen wearing a distinctive blue jacket so it’s possible that's what she'll have on. The description of Judith is a white female, thin build, approximately 5ft in height, with medium length grey hair.

North Yorkshire Police Critical Incident Inspector Louise Pegg commented:

“We are extremely concerned for the welfare of Judith as she has now been missing for nearly a week.

“Judith requires medication and has dementia but often presents fit and well.

“Judith’s family are doing everything they can to help locate Judith and officers are supporting them as we continue to try and locater her.

“If required, the searches will continue across the weekend. I would urge any members of the public who are out and about today and this weekend to remain vigilant and report any immediate sightings of Judith to 999.”

If you have any information that could assist with the search, please call 101 and quote ref number 12220153505.

Any immediate sightings should be reported to 999.