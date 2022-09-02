A MOTORCYCLIST has been taken to hospital after crashing on a North Yorkshire road this morning.
Sergeant Paul Cording, of North Yorkshire Police, tweeted that the collision happened on the outskirts of Harrogate.
He said the rider was taken to hospital by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service with what were believed to be minor injuries,and the driver of a car was uninjured.
"The road was blocked for a short while, so if you were caught up in it, thank you for your patience," he said.
"Both the rider & driver have been spoken to and a file will be submitted."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here