THE endless Conservative leadership election, which has paralysed the Government’s response to the cost-of-living crisis, is finally drawing to an end.
If, as predicted, Liz Truss emerges as the winner, we should look at the things she has said during the campaign.
At the last Conservative hustings, Liz Truss was asked if she ruled out energy rationing during the coming winter. She replied: “I do rule that out”, to loud cheers from those present.
However, expert energy consultant Kathryn Porter of Watt Logic commented: “Liz Truss is in no position to state that there won’t be any energy rationing. There will be times when energy demand exceeds supply, and there is nothing a Prime Minister can do about that”.
Clearly, Liz Truss was saying what the Tory members wanted to hear to get their votes, even if it meant telling a blatant lie.
It appears that the UK is swapping one PM who is a serial liar for a new PM who is equally willing to lie to gain power.
Cllr Tony Fisher,
Liberal Democrat member for Strensall ward,
West End, Strensall
York
