HUNDREDS of people have visited an art exhibition held in an historic tithe barn in a village near York.

Poppleton Artists Exhibition, which took place over the August Bank Holiday Weekend, was the 21st to be held in the Tithe Barn in Nether Poppleton.

The Lord Mayor of York, Cllr David Carr, and the Lady Mayoress, Lynda Carr, were invited to open the exhibition at a launch party on the Friday evening, said one of the organisers, chairperson June Hardy.

"Their enthusiasm and kind words were hugely appreciated," she said.

"We are also extremely grateful to the talented Jane Vaughan for creating an incredible and delicious cupcake display to celebrate our 21st anniversary.

"It was a successful weekend, attended by over 850 people in three days.

"A paint a postcard initiative raised £235 for the work being done by Poppleton Centre for the 15 Ukrainian families living in Poppleton."

She said the exhibition had begun in 2000, when the barn was newly refurbished, and it had grown every year.

"The standard of art work is high and attracts visitors from far and wide," she said.

"We have 2D paintings, textiles, sculpture and silk painting.

"Presentations were made to two founder committee members, who are still exhibiting with us.

"We were blessed with fine weather, and the garden attracted people to enjoy their refreshments, while the children enjoyed painting stones."

She said the whole event was run by volunteers, with team work being the essence to ensure it ran like clockwork.

"It's an event that allows amateur artists to feel the pleasure of exhibiting their work and seeing others enjoy it too, getting feedback and the thrill of a sale and the red dot!" she said.

"It's become a well loved village summer bank holiday event which people look forward to, in beautiful surroundings near the church and Millennium gardens

"Families and friends meet up to enjoy the art and sample the lovely refreshments and homemade cakes."

The tithe barn was built in the mid 16th century, with some of the timbers dated back to 1542.

Originally it was used for storing agricultural produce paid as a tax to the Manor, a tithe being a tenth of a tenant’s income, a`nd was later used as a threshing barn, and in the 20th century, to store hay and potatoes.

It is often referred to as “Rupert’s Barn” because on the eve of the battle of Marston Moor on 2nd July 1644 during the English Civil War, Prince Rupert, a nephew of Charles 1st and a leading Royalist general is said to have stationed his troops in the barn overnight after having crossed the river nearby.