A new zip wire has opened in Knaresborough as part of wider plans for improved leisure facilities in the town.
Harrogate Borough Council has opened the zip wire in Fysche Field, as part of a new play area that will accompany the council’s multi-million investment in a new leisure and wellness centre.
Due to be completed by the end of next summer, the new facility leisure and wellness will include a six-lane 25metre pool, activity pool with flume, sauna and steam room, fitness suite and studio, spin studio, café, electric car charging points and bicycle storage.
Once complete, the existing pool will be demolished and replaced by a new modern play area that is due to open in the autumn.
The play area will include a climbing tower with slide, swings, a toddler multi-play system, wheelchair accessible roundabout, play panels and seating.
Councillor Sam Gibbs, cabinet member for environment, waste reduction and recycling, said: "The zip wire at Fysche Field in Knaresborough will be part of a bigger play area that will be a great asset for the town. And much like our investment at the Jack Laugher Leisure and Wellness Centre in Ripon, it will truly complement the new leisure facilities."
