Work has started on a five-storey apartment block in York’s city centre.

Manchester based Alliance Investments is selling the 62 flats on Eboracum Way from £263,000.

The City Gate scheme opposite the Travelodge Hotel is due for completion early next year.

A range of one, two, and three-bed flats will be available, 19 per cent of which will be affordable.

Tiger Developments gained planning approval early in 2020 for the brownfield development, on a site next to the former Heworth gasworks site, where 700 homes are proposed.

City Gate promises contemporary kitchens, open-plan living areas and the highest quality fixtures, fittings and furnishings. There is also onsite parking, landscaped external spaces, communal roof garden with panoramic city views and a gymnasium.

Arik Agamian, Sales Director of Alliance Investments said: “We’ve received an overwhelming pre-launch response to this development, it is fantastic to expand our business into the historic City of York with this opportunity for both homeowners and investors.”