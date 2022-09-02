TODAY marks two years since the controversial closure of streets in a residential part of York to traffic.

Here we take a look back at the decision to close streets in The Groves, and how it divided opinion in the local community.

A low traffic neighbourhood was created in The Groves in September 2020 as an experiment after residents complained about rat-running through the residential area.

Road closure points were introduced at the junction of Lowther Street/Brownlow Street, and on St John’s Crescent, Penley’s Grove Street, Neville Terrace and Earle Street, while Brownlow Street and March Street have become one-way streets except for cyclists and Penley’s Grove Street is now two-way to allow traffic to exit onto Monkgate from this part of The Groves.

Before making the decision to close the roads permanently in January this year, City of York councillors heard that traffic has “significantly reduced” in the area, air quality has improved, cycling has increased, and more community activities have taken place.

But traffic has increased on surrounding roads, including Lord Mayor’s Walk, Clarence Street, Haxby Road, Monkgate, Huntington Road, Haley’s Terrace and Dodsworth Avenue.

And people who used to travel through The Groves have had their journey times increased by up to eight minutes and some bus services have been hit, though the emergency services have not raised any major concerns about access with the council.

Ann Stacey, chair of The Groves’ Residents’ Association, welcomed the news.

She said: “The difference in the quality of life for residents since the trial began has been very obvious: we are seeing less traffic, less noise and less pollution, and people are more able to stop and chat when they meet in the streets which is good for everyone’s health and wellbeing.

“The majority of objections have been from people who use the roads as a shortcut. Most people who live in the area are appreciating the improved quality of life.”

And other residents agreed.

Audrey Atkinson, who lives in The Groves, said: "I can now sit in my garden without the noise and fumes. And the quiet is wonderful - we an now hear the birds.

"It was a rat-run - the roads were not made for the volume of traffic - and why should families have their children's health put at risk especially when the vast majority of them do not have a car?

"My only complaint would be the signage - too many people end up at the March Street and Penley's Grove Street intersection and have no guidance as to where to go. I've seen two cars turn down Penley's Grove St then back up knocking cyclists off their bikes."

Kevin McCarron, who lives on Park Grove, said the closures had "transformed" the area.

He said: "Firstly this seems a very unrepresentative poll: the Groves Community vs the entirety of York. From the closures outset the Groves has been transformed from a hellish incessant rat run that has plagued and dominated life in the Groves to a calm clean and safer environment in which to live.

"Aggressive speeding unrelenting traffic has been for many decades. The Groves is a Heritage area now with great potential for the lives of residents to expand into Community Building and creating safe streets where children can play and cyclists can feel safe.

"There had to be a resolute push back against the dominance of vehicles. Keep this successful scheme and extend it to other areas."

But some of our readers disagreed.

Tracy Ostle, who lives in Earle Street, said: “Although I understand that, in some streets in the Groves, this has proved to be beneficial to residents in some areas it has caused some distress.

“Delivery drivers and bin wagons struggle to get into Earle Street and other adjacent streets, they have big issues turning round which has caused permanent damage to a driveway, damage to parked vehicles.

“The constant beeping from turning vehicles has driven me crazy. All the vehicles turn at my house so pollution for me is now an issue that it has never been before.

“I know of one instance, a lady who needed to go to hospital, where an ambulance could not get through and therefore her journey to the hospital was delayed.”

David Deamer, of Penley’s Grove Street, was also against the plan. He said: “The problems have been ongoing since the start of the scheme and despite innumerable contact with the local councillor, the issues have never been resolved.”