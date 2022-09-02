A BURST water main is hitting supplies in parts of York.

Yorkshire Water said it was investigating a burst that would cause 'no water and low water' across the York area.

It said: "We're really sorry but customers may have low pressure or no water because of a burst water main.

"We're working hard to get your water supply back to normal as soon as possible.

"Once it's fixed, your water may be cloudy or discoloured - you can clear this by running your tap for a few minutes.

"We're aware of the issue and would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused."

Areas affected by a loss of water include Acomb.

Press reporter Steve Lewis, who lives in Acomb, said: "When I tried to use the water at 9.45 there was nothing, just a gurgling. There's no water all upstairs, and just a trickle downstairs. It was on earlier on.

"It was quite a shock when I turned on the tap and nothing came out. Makes you realise how completely dependent we are on utility companies.

"I have some water in a kettle but otherwise nothing."

He added that his neighbour had lost their supplies as well.

Readers have told The Press that residents in Copmanthorpe were also without water, while another living in Scarcroft Hill said: "We have very low water pressure downstairs and no water upstairs."

A Yorkshire Water map indicates that the burst has happened in the Holgate area.

A Yorkshire Water spokeswoman told The Press at 11.15am: “We’re on site working to repair a burst main and hope to have water supplies back to normal soon.”

*Is your home or business without water? Email mike.laycock@thepress.co.uk.