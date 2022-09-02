A FINE JEWELLER who reinvented herself through lockdown and designed some of her most iconic and deeply personal work has been awarded a top industry accolade.

Kay Bradley, owner of Bradley’s Jewellers in York, was among the biggest names in the UK industry at the 2022 Retail Jeweller Awards, where she was named Retail Jeweller of The Year.

Kay said: “After the toughest year in business, this is the pinnacle in my jewellery career. I felt honoured to have been shortlisted, but as a British, female jewellery designer I feel exceptionally proud to have won.

“The award is an incredible achievement for me and the entire family business, because I truly put my heart and soul into everything I do. I walk to work each morning, with York Minister in the backdrop, and realise how lucky I am to do a job that I love so passionately in a city that is so fantastic.”

During lockdown, when her business was forced to close temporarily, Kay reinvented herself as a retail jeweller and devoted time to creative jewellery design. Inspired by her Yorkshire roots, these iconic new designs included The York Daffodil and The York Rose ranges.

Kay, who trained at the International Gemmological Institute in Antwerp, also created a number of ‘Rainbow Hope’ pieces in homage to NHS staff working tirelessly in the battle against covid.

The prestigious ‘ Retail Jeweller of the Year’ award is given to a destination boutique business, with five stores or less, which excels in fine jewellery.

“For me this is one of the most important awards in the jewellery industry, as it is voted for by leading industry suppliers and a team of expert judges from the trade, including a intensive mystery store report,” explained Kay, whose business is based in a 700-year-old, grade II listed building in Low Petergate, near York Minster.

“Of course, none of this would be possible without the loyal customers who have supported Bradley’s throughout the 20 years we have been in York.”

Kay travelled to London to attend the awards ceremony at the Hilton Metropole Hotel on Thursday, which saw retailers, brands and suppliers come together to celebrate excellence in jewellery.

She added: “Retail Jeweller awards ceremony is like the Vegas of the jewellery world! It’s an incredible evening for the team to enjoy!”