Sam Fender has today announced that he will be performing a special show in Newcastle next year.

Taking to St James Park on June 9 2023, the North Shields singer surprised fans with the news after they spotted a poster for the unannounced gig.

As one Twitter user shared a snaped of the billboard on Northumberland Street before the news was official.

Now the Seventeen Going Under singer has officially announced that he will be taking to St James Park.

Saying: "I always joked that one day we might play St James' Park in Newcastle, and now we're actually gonna play it on the 9th June next year.

"It's gonna be such a special moment and I hope you all join us for it."

— Sam Fender (@samfendermusic) September 2, 2022

It comes after Fender performed his biggest ever heading show at London's Finsbury Park earlier this year.

But now the award-winning singer is heading back home to wow the crowds.

How to get tickets to Sam Fender in St James Park

If you want to get tickets to the Hypersonic Missle singer then you are in luck as you won't have to wait long.

As tickets go on sale in just under a week, fans have the choice of a pre-sale or a general sale.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale on Wednesday, September 7 at 10am and you can sign up to get access before 5pm on Tuesday, September 6 via the Sam Fender website.

General Sale tickets go on sale Friday September 9 via Ticketmaster.

