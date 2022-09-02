What promises to be one of the hottest and opulent nights in the Yorkshire calendar takes place near Ripon next July.
Glamour Rocks Fashion’s Biggest Night Out is at Grantley Hall on Friday July 7 2023.
Organisers say the ‘opulent experience’ will be an evening like no other. The charity Gala will feature a live fashion and beauty show with Chanel and Dior pamper stations.
Guests will arrive in style to a red-carpet Champagne drinks reception, celebrating “Cocktail Hour” before taking their VIP seat for a fine dining experience with a 3-course celebratory dinner, by well-known Grantley Hall head chefs.
The show will feature world-class famous fashion designers and celebrity beauty icons. There will be champagne, dancing, live entertainment and an ‘exclusive’ VIP after-show party in Valeria’s.
In the meantime, Glamour Rocks together with Grantley Hall will later this year also host a luxurious Fashion Preview Party on Saturday December 10, supporting Business Beats Cancer, a Yorkshire charity and international charity Global Angels.
To book, people can contact Grantley Hall hotel or visit www.glamourrocks.events.
