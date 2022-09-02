A MAN had to be cut out of his vehicle after a crash in North Yorkshire this morning (September 2).
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out shortly before 6am after reports of a crash in Woodland Walk, Scarborough.
A service spokesman said: "Crews from Scarborough responded to reports of a road traffic collision.
"On arrival crew used cutting equipment to extricate a man from the crashed vehicle and left in care of paramedics."
