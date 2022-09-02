UPDATED 8.45AM: The road has now reopened, but it's taking a while for traffic to return to normal.

A MAJOR road through North Yorkshire is closed in one direction this morning after an accident.

The A1(M) in North Yorkshire northbound is closed with slow traffic due to an oil spillage and police accident investigation work from junction 42, the A63 Selby Fork to the M1 Aberford By Pass.

The road remains closed after an accident in the early hours.

The is a diversion in place and drivers should follow the solid square symbol, via the A63 and A656 through Micklefield to the M1 junction 47.