THIS wonderful photo shows the statue of York artist William Etty outside the city's art gallery at Exhibition Square in 1925.

The photo is from the city's archives; the statue of Etty dates from 1911.

Etty was involved in the foundation of the School of Art which opened in 1842. He is York's most celebrated artist, renowned today mainly for his risqué nudes and for his part in helping to save the city walls.

He died on November 11, 1849. He had planned to be buried in York Minster, but neglected to cover the costs in his will and was buried instead in the churchyard of St Olave’s Church in Marygate.

The large poster in the photograph advertises 'She Stoops to Conquer' by the York Everyman Theatre.

Other hoardings promote cookery classes and demonstrations. One poster reads: 'Cookery demonstrations conducted by Brown & Polson. Simple, economical and quickly made dishes for every occasion'.

The boards at either side of the entrance to the art gallery reveal that inside were paintings by 'Dutch, Flemish masters' and that admission was free. They also state the art gallery was open daily from 10am to 5pm.

Maxine Gordon