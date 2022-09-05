DETAILS have been announced for a month-long York Business Festival, which takes place throughout November.

The first event replaces the York Business Week, which began 12 years ago.

Organisers, City of York Council, says the theme of this year's event is ‘Growing the Economy for Today and Tomorrow’.

This year’s festival, which runs from November 1 to November 30, aims to support growth and spark innovation for local businesses in the context of current and future challenges.

The events will cater to all business needs and were developed around York’s new 10-Year Economic Strategy.

The month-long event programme will include a series of sessions supported by various partners that cover FIVE major themes: An economy driven by good business, the right conditions for Sustainable Growth, reducing carcon and a greener economy, developing people, and York as a global city.

With topical seminars, thought provoking workshop sessions, online and in-person networking opportunities, the festival promises something for everyone.

York Business Festival 2022 is led by a partnership between the Council and various business support organisations across York, including: Institute of Directors, York and North Yorkshire LEP, University of York, York St John University, York BID, Department for International Trade, York and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, Ad:Venture, The Supply Chain Network and See Green.

Cllr Keith Aspden, Leader of City of York Council, said: "We’re glad to be bringing the York Business Festival back for its 12th year, with the support of partners across the city.

"The month long festival will see local, regional, national and international speakers and businesses come together to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing our economy and businesses. The wealth of events this year will offer practical support, inspiration as well as new opportunities to local businesses of all sizes.”

Cllr Ashley Mason, executive member for Economy and Strategic planning, said: "The feedback from last year’s Business Week has played a big role in shaping our response, support and engagement with the business community. The York Business Festival 2022 is back to support sustainable and long term growth in the city and region, and address the immediate needs of our local businesses during what continues to be a very challenging time.”

Caroline Wilson, Partnership Manager (York & North Yorkshire), Department for International Trade said: "“We are hosting four events as part of this year’s York Business Festival and are looking forward to introducing more businesses to the benefits of exporting and the exciting new business opportunities across the world.”

To make the programme accessible to everyone, all events within York Business Festival will be free to attend. For details, go to the council website, where you can also book tickets to this year’s events.