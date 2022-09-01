FOUR men have been arrested after a raid at a shop in a York suburb.
North Yorkshire Police say at 9.20pm yesterday (August 31) they received reports that a robbery had taken place at a store on Farndale Avenue in Osbaldwick in York.
On arrival officers found a plastic windscreen was smashed, and money removed from the till.
Less than an hour later police received information stating that there was a group of men acting suspiciously. Within five minutes officers were in the area and four men were arrested on suspicion of theft.
The suspects were interviewed at a nearby police station.
A 42-year-old man and 33-year-old man were released under investigation.
The other two men were released with no further action.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesman added: “The speedy work of our officers on the ground has resulted in arrests for a serious offence.
“When we receive a report that a crime has taken place on the streets of York and North Yorkshire, we will always endeavour to respond as fast as we can.”
