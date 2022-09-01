POLICE have launched an appeal to find the family of a woman who died at home in a North Yorkshire town.

North Yorkshire Police are trying to locate the next of kin for Vareena Wilson, 63, who was found dead at her home in Scarborough.

A spokesperson for the force said: “There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

"However, we have not been able to locate details of any family members - except for a surname of Robinson linked with a phone number in Ireland which is no longer in use.”

If you can help us identify any relatives, please email coroner@northyorkshire.police.uk for the attention of Annette Laycock.