An “immature young bully” head-butted his ex-partner when he found messages from another man on her phone, York Crown Court heard.

Callum Stephenson, 22, also poured lager over the woman’s head during the late-night attack, said Brooke Morrison, prosecuting.

The previous day the two had attended a funeral together before spending the evening separately.

In the early hours, Stephenson went to the victim’s home and there attacked her before leaving.

The following morning, he sent her a message apologising and asking her not to go to police.

Stephenson, of Beech Crescent, Broughton near Malton, pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm.

“You are an immature young bully,” Judge Simon Hickey told him. “She was in her home, where she should be safe, and she should be entitled to feel safe.”

Stephenson was given an eight-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months on condition he does a rehabilitation course on personal relationships lasting 33 sessions, and 100 hours’ unpaid work. He must also pay £425 prosecution costs.

Defence barrister Nigel Clive said: “He is ashamed of that which occurred. It was a loss of control that was momentary.”

Ms Morrison said Stephenson and the woman attended the funeral on May 20.

They returned to Malton where they separated and spent the evening with separate groups of friends.

At the end of the evening, Stephenson asked the woman if he could visit her and she agreed. He arrived at her home at 2am.

In the house, while she was in a different room, he took her phone and looked through its contents.

He found messages between her and another man.

“When she returned (into the room) he confronted her about that and there was some shouting which resulted in the defendant pouring a can or glass of lager over her, before head-butting her causing her nose to bleed and causing swelling and bruising in the area.”

He then left the house and the next morning messages her to apologise.

The apology included the words: “Please don’t go to the police”.

Mr Clive said Stephenson was on medication for depression at the time and had just attended his grandmother’s funeral.

He had been drinking and he was in an emotional state.

He had gone to the woman’s home seeking comfort.

When he realised she had been “perhaps having interaction with a gentleman” he reacted angrily and “lashed out”.

“It was an impulsive, spontaneous and short-lived assault”, said Mr Clive

The injuries had been minor and had not required medical treatment, said the defence barrister.

Stephenson had no previous convictions.