BOWS and arrows have been stolen during a burglary at an adventure playground.
Humberside Police said officers were investigating a burglary which happened between 5pm on Sunday July 31 and 8.30am on Monday August at an adventure playground in Woodmansey, near Beverley.
"It was reported that entry was gained to an adventure playground in Woodmansey and damage was caused to the premises when people broke in and stole two laptops and bows and arrows," it said.
The force did not give any indication of the nature of the bows and arrows - for example, whether they were children's toys or what they were doing at an adventure playground.
It did say it wanted to identify a man shown in this CCTV image, adding that anyone who could help with its inquiries should phone 101 quoting log 114 of 1 August 2022.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here