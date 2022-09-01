POLICE in York have issued a warning to teenagers and their parents ahead of a planned gathering in the city.

North Yorkshire Police say senior officers in York are making it clear that no offences will be tolerated at a gathering expected to take place on Monday evening (September 5).

The force say they are aware of a post circulating on social media which is drawing interest from predominantly teenagers and encouraging people to meet up at an open area in the city, but they have not said where.

Senior Commander for York, Superintendent Mark Khan from North Yorkshire Police commented: “I want to issue a clear warning now.

"We will have a large policing presence on Monday evening in York and we will robustly deal with any offences.

“I make no apology for taking this event seriously. Our residents’ quality of life is something I feel strongly about and we won’t allow a large party in a public space to get out of hand. We all have a responsibility to look after our communities and ensure everyone can enjoy the local area safely.

“I am also asking parents to please make sure you know where your children are.

“As summer draws to a close and the new academic year is set to begin imminently, I would ask you to think about the consequences that your child would face if they committed an offence which resulted in police action.”