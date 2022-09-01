PLANS to build a café at a North Yorkshire beauty spot will not now go ahead.

The Mulgrave Estate has revised its plans to develop land to the south east of Bank Top, Runswick Bay, beside the Cleveland Way trail.

In the wake of advice from the North York Moors National Park’s planning department and feedback from local residents, the estate has removed plans to also build a café.

But the estate is still hoping to build a car park by Bank Top, subject to resolving specific issues raised by North Yorkshire Highways, Yorkshire Water and satisfying a local ecology and wildlife assessment.

The estate, owned by the Marquis of Normanby, says the 44-space car park would not detract from the quality of life of local residents or the experience of visitors and that the purpose of the car park is improve the position by making off-street provision for tourist cars when the visitor car park at the bottom of the bank is full.

Estate Director Robert Childerhouse, said: “The current car park is frequently full in peak season and at weekends, leading cars to park either on the roadside at the bottom of the bank, which causes congestion and dangerous manoeuvring, or on the street along Hinderwell and Ellerby Lanes, which also causes congestion and inconvenience to local residents.

“We have listened carefully and sympathetically to comments made by both the North York Moors National Park and local residents and believe our amended plans addresses the planning issues raised. We have removed plans for a café from the application and are working hard to ensure our proposed car park addresses specific issues raised by the Highways Department, the National Park and Yorkshire Water.

"We are confident that our new car park would have a beneficial effect both on the local economy and of the quality of life at Runswick Bay. By relieving congestion in this beautiful seaside village, it will become more attractive to tourists and provide a timely boost to cafes, restaurants and shops, who are only now emerging from the challenges posed by the global pandemic.”

Parking in Ellerby Lane

While parking has been an issue in Runswick Bay for some time, the estate believes the issue has worsened in the last two years, particularly since the end of the first pandemic lockdown in July 2020.

The revised plans have been drawn up after consultation with the North York Moors National Park Authority and the Mulgrave Estate is hopeful that the car park will be given the green light, if the outstanding issues with the highways and Yorkshire Water are resolved.

Mr Childerhouse said: “We recognise that Runswick Bay is one of the jewels in the crown of North Yorkshire and we hope very much the North York Moors planners will look upon our revised application favourably.”