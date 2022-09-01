A 38-year-old man has appeared before York Magistrates Court accused of killing a father-of-four in the city centre..

Lee Sutcliffe is charged with the manslaughter of Darren James Pudsey on April 19.

The 45-year-old dad and director of a York-based railway engineering firm died following an incident outside the Terrace Sports Bar at the Pavement end of Fossgate.

He lived in Upper Poppleton and had four children.

When Sutcliffe, of Buckingham Court, Bishophill, central York, appeared at York Magistrates Court, district judge Adrian Lower sent the case to Leeds Crown Court.

Manslaughter cases can only be tried by a judge and jury.

Sutcliffe was released on bail with conditions.

He will appear before a judge at Leeds Crown Court on September 29 for a plea and case management hearing.

It will be his first opportunity to enter a plea.

On April 19, ambulance staff were called to Fossgate at about 10pm.

When they arrived they started treating Mr Pudsey. They also asked for police assistance.

Mr Pudsey was rushed to intensive care in hospital but died shortly afterwards.

Police arrested a man at the scene and released him on bail later.