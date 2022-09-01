POLICE have found a car that was stolen from a drive in a North Yorkshire town.
The Land Rover was reported stolen from a drive in Harrogate yesterday (August 31).
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “The offender had broken into the house and taken the keys for the vehicle, before making off with it. But the stolen vehicle was soon located.
"Enquiries then also revealed CCTV of the suspect trying a door handle on another property.
“He was swiftly arrested, and charged with burglary, attempted burglary and theft of a motor vehicle. All within less than 24 hours!”
