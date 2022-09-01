A pioneering mobile app developed by North Yorkshire’s new highways maintenance company is delivering major time savings.

The Connected Safety Net incident reporting mobile app has also been shortlisted for a national industry award.

The device is used by staff to detect and record near-miss incidents, allowing the use of photos and video to quickly add more detail to reports.

It includes automatic GPS location capture and has the ability to work offline; an invaluable feature for NY Highways’ staff who often work in remote, rural locations with low connectivity.

The app, which was produced by technology company Connected Safety Net in partnership with NY Highways and CCTV provider Clearway Technology, has been shortlisted in the Product of the Year category of the Highways Awards.

Executive member for highways and transportation, Cllr Keane Duncan, says the app delivers a first in automating incident reporting.

Cllr Keane continued: “We are saving approximately 1,000-man hours and just under 4,400 pieces of paper based on just one incident per week.”

NY Highways managing director Ross Bullerwell says the one-year-old business aims to be a tech leader.

“With this app, not only can we reduce incidents in the long-run and ensure the safety of our employees when they are at work, but it is a tool that can be adopted by other authorities or businesses in the construction and highways sector.”