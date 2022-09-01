North Yorkshire residents are being reminded to cut back any hedges or trees on their land that are causing a hazard to the public.
In recent weeks its highways teams have reported an increase in pavements being obstructed and road signs obscured by overgrown trees and bushes.
The county council says it is responsible for making sure trees and hedges don’t obstruct the highway or damage property.
But it warns landowners and occupiers have similar responsibilities for trees and hedges on their property. They must make sure these do not obscure road signs, reduce visibility for road users or prevent people using the road or pavement safely.
They are also responsible for removing dead or decaying trees and other growth, removing branches that hinder high-sided vehicles or block light from a street light, and making sure roads and pavements are clear of debris from cutting work.
Executive member for highways and transport, Cllr Keane Duncan, said: “With bird nesting season behind us we are encouraging people to cut back their trees and hedges that could be putting pedestrians and road users at risk.
“This includes hedges or trees that are reducing the width of footpaths, obscuring street lights and hiding road signs. Please do your bit in maintaining vegetation on your property for the safety of others.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel