A CHARITY that is providing a lifeline to York men suffering from mental health problems has been nominated for a share of the £16,000 The Press is giving away to good causes in our area.

Menfulness - the York based charity that encourages men to speak about their challenges and offers free and speedy counselling - has been nominated by two readers in our Cash for Charity appeal.

Both readers asked to remain anonymous.

One said: "Menfulness is a York based charity that encourages men to speak about their challenges, promote being proactive about men's mental health to beat the stigma, reduce male suicide rates and fund full blocks of private counselling sessions - crucially - available within 24 hours."

Menfulness group on an outing in York

He added: "This charity has been established for over five years and the five committee members all run it in their spare time around work and family commitments without any paid reward or expenses. The charity has put more than 150 men across North Yorkshire through the counselling without which, they may not be here today.

"Through their proactive events and activities such as dads/daughters hair school, walk and talks, York City Knights talk group, five-a-side football and retro gaming nights, they have probably made a huge difference to the mental health of thousands, as well as the work they do on social media to break the stigma."

A second reader also submitted a nomination for the charity. He said the cash would "fund counselling for men in need of someone to talk to. In times like these money isn't as free as in previous years. They have helped me at meetings to take a different perspective at life. To see life more positively - I suffer from depression - and to listen and chat to others who may also be struggling with their mental health."

