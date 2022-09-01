ONE of York's most historic streets will close for ten days during building work in the heart of York.
The works will take place between Pavement and Shambles and an alternative route will be in place for pedestrians.
Shambles - one of the city's oldest and most popular streets - will be closed overnight from 8pm and 6am from Sunday, September 11 to Friday, September 21.
For more public notices click here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here