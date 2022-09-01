A NATIONAL cycling event is set to pass through North Yorkshire next week.

The Tour of Britain will arrive in the county next Wednesday (September 7).

Stage four of the race will begin in Redcar then pass-through Whitby before heading into the North York Moors National Park.

The final 30 kilometres will feature the demanding climbs of Carlton Bank and Newgate Bank before descending to the finish at Duncombe Park at Helmsley.

Executive member for culture, leisure and sport at North Yorkshire County Council (NYCC), Cllr Simon Myers, said: “This promises to be a spectacular event, and I have no doubt the people of North Yorkshire will play a large part in making it so. The county’s residents are renowned for their enthusiasm in embracing cycling events.

“The Tour of Britain provides another ideal chance to showcase our beautiful county and the warm welcome it offers, and I know towns, villages and schools along the route will take advantage of that opportunity.”

Businesses in Helmsley are starting to prepare for the race.

Harry Berger, owner of Carlton Lodge B&B and a committee member of Love Helmsley, said: “We are all over the moon that the Tour is coming here. This is a wonderful showcase to put Helmsley on the map on an international stage and having the finish at Duncombe Park provides a fantastic backdrop.”

At Helmsley, there will be big screens near the finish line and a Tour village in the grounds of Duncombe Park, and Helmsley itself offers many places to eat and drink. Car parking will be available at Duncombe Park, with disabled parking at Cleveland Way car park.

Castlegate Road in the town will be closed between 1.30pm and 6pm.

Flashback to 2009: Crowds enjoy the atmosphere at the Tour Of Britain Cycle Finish in York. Picture Frank Dwyer

The executive member for highways and transportation at NYCC, Cllr Keane Duncan, said: “We want people to come out and watch the race and to be confident that they and everyone else can do so safely, so we’re asking people to make sure they follow a few simple guidelines.”

Anyone driving on or near the race route is reminded that there may be more pedestrians and cyclists around and to drive accordingly.

Drivers are asked not to park vehicles on the race route.

Spectators are also advised to keep children away from the edge of the road and keep pets on a lead and away from the roadside.

The Tour of Britain will start in Aberdeen on September 4, and finish on the Isle of Wight on September 11.

ITV4 will broadcast live flag-to-flag coverage of every stage and a nightly highlights show.

More information about the race can be found online here: https://www.tourofbritain.co.uk/

Full details of the route, and estimated timings can be found here: https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/tour-britain