A WOMAN from York is preparing to take on the London Marathon this year, after 22 years of trying, for three different charities close to her heart.

Keen runner Natalie Ross, who has lived in York since 2000 when she joined York St John University, is preparing to take on the marathon task - which she has been trying to join since she was 18-years-old.

"I have applied countless times over the years so it feels a bit like winning the running lottery," said Natalie, who works as an occupational therapist in the community for the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Natalie said she plans to take on the challenge, which takes place in the country's capital on Sunday October 2, to raise money for three charities close to her heart.

She said: "I am running for Cancer Research UK in memory of my friend Rachel Carrack who died in 2017 after a battle with cancer. I met Rachel at York St John.

"I'll also be running for The Children’s Heart Surgery Fund for the support they have given one of my friends Angela, who I also met at York St John, and The Snappy Trust who provide support for my six-year-old little boy Owen who lives with Autism.

"Snappy have been so kind to us as a family and we have been so touched by the incredible work they do, so I was keen to add the team to the charities I am running for."

Natalie, originally from Cumbria, said she also wants to "run for Yorkshire" to thank the county and its people for welcoming her into her "adopted home."

"York has been a fantastic place to live and bring up our three children," said Natalie, 40.

She started training back in March and she has been running in all conditions and at all times of the day to fit training in. She has also done a lot of buggy running with her youngest child Tommy, who is 22-months-old.

"I feel as prepared as I can be at this stage, I've got everything crossed that all will go well on the day," she added.

You can support Natalie on her donation page at: https://bit.ly/3edJf4j

The countdown for the London Marathon is now on. The world-famous route has remained largely unchanged since the inaugural race in 1981 and encompasses many of the capital’s most mesmerising landmarks, old and new.

A number of famous faces are preparing to join this year's race - including award-winning actor Cynthia Erivo, acclaimed film and TV star Stephen Mangan, McFly drummer Harry Judd and radio DJs Chris Stark and Reece Parkinson.

