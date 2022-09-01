A POPULAR fast food restaurant has reopened in York today - almost 14 months after a devastating fire.

Burger King has reopened its doors at Clifton Moor following a near-complete refurbishment because of a blaze at the restaurant in July last year.

As reported by The Press at the time, fire crews were called to the fast food eatery at Clifton Moor Retail Park on Stirling Road at 2.41pm on Thursday, July 8.

Huge plumes of smoke could be seen for miles around as fire ripped through the building, completely damaging the roof and causing 60 per cent damage to the rest of the building.

Aftermath of the Burger King fire at Clifton Moor last July

There were no casualties and all employees and visitors were evacuated safely at the time of the fire.

In tackling the blaze, crews from North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service used two main jets, multiple hose reel jets, six breathing apparatus sets, water bowser, small tools, nine-metre ladders, triple extension ladders and thermal imaging cameras.

Today - Thursday, September 1 - the restaurant has reopened to customers with a new look, inside and out.

At the fully refurbished restaurant, customers will see a brand-new dining area, front counter, five new digital ordering kiosks, and two new freestyle drinks machines - which you can see clearly in our photo below.

Inside the new look Burger King at York with its digital ordering systems

The outside of the restaurant has had a fresh new makeover too.

Salim Janmohamed, managing director at Karali Ltd, the franchise holder for the Burger King in York, said: “We are thrilled to be reopening the Burger King branch in York and welcoming customers again. We know they love the great-tasting food of Burger King, so we are very excited to bring back all their favourites.”

The reconstruction work was carried out by local firm, Lindum, based in nearby Elvington, which began the project in March.

A statement on its website said the fire caused "thousands of pounds worth of damage" and added: "the cause of the fire was later attributed to an electrical fault".

Lindum York MD Jonathan Sizer said it was lucky that the building did not need to be completely demolished, but needed a new roof, new windows and doors, and repair to the fire damaged walls.

After the construction work was finished, the building was handed over to the Burger King team to be fitted out and redecorated ahead of today's opening.

Delivery from the restaurant will also be available via Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats.

Founded in 1954, the Burger King brand is the second largest fast food hamburger chain in the world.