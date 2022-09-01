POLICE have issued an appeal after a motorcyclists was injured following a crash in a North Yorkshire town.
The incident happened on Filey Road, near to the junction of Belvedere Road in Scarborough, at 3.50pm on Saturday, August 27.
It involved a black Honda CBF motorbike and a white Volkswagen Passat.
Police are now appealing for witnesses and information from the public to help with their investigation.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “The motorcycle was filtering through traffic, when the Volkswagen Passat turned at a junction, resulting in the car's wheel making contact with the motorcyclist and their vehicle. The resulting incident has caused the rider to have a bone in their toe broken, and caused damage to the motorcycle.
“The VW Passat did not stop at the scene, so officers are asking anyone who witnessed this incident or has any relevant CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.”
If you can help, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, and quote incident 12220155097.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article