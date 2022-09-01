POLICE have issued CCTV of a man they would like to speak to following a residential burglary in a North Yorkshire town.
The incident happened in Scarborough Old Town on Longwest Gate at around 5.30am on August 21 and involved a man entering an occupied address and stealing items from within.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the image as they believe he will have information that will help the investigation.”
Anyone with any information is asked to email InvestigationHubScarborough@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for the Investigation Hub at Scarborough.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number 12220149028 when passing on information.
