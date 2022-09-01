YORK has been announced as the starting point of a "rust-bucket" rally featuring cars worth less than £500.

The city will host the start of the of the 2022 Inverness or Bust Rally. The event is the only UK route of the Bust Rallies series with similar events taking place around the world in areas including Monte Carlo, France, Italy, Switzerland, Germany and Australia.

The rally challenges entrants to source a car for less than £500 and drive more than 500 miles from York to Inverness via some of Britain’s most scenic locations including the Yorkshire Dales, the Lake District, Loch Lomond and Loch Ness.

Throughout the rally, participants will be taking part in a variety of Top Gear-style challenges to compete for points and prizes - and teams can share their progress with supporters back home via live GPS tracking. After two action-paced days of driving the rally will finish in the shadow of Inverness Castle.

The rally will start in York this year

Rally spokesperson, Simon Johnston, said: “With its large population of motor enthusiasts and wealth of stunning drives we couldn’t think of anywhere better than York to begin this incredible driving adventure.

"We are now laying down the challenge to local petrolheads to join us on Europe’s ultimate banger rally adventure. This is a brilliant opportunity to get your team into gear and experience some of the greatest roads in the UK in some of our worst cars."

It’s become a tradition for all cars to be decorated in fun designs and participants regularly spend the length of the event in fancy dress. All teams are encouraged to raise money for a local charity of their choice as the events have raised over £1 million for UK charities since they began back in 2013.

Inverness or Bust will begin in at York Sports Club on Friday September 23. Adventure seekers from York are being urged to sign up for the challenge and organisers are expecting participants from throughout the UK and Europe to be taking part.

Earlier this year, a pair of driving enthusiasts from York joined the real life Wacky Racers from across the UK on the summer's 'Monte Carlo or Bust: Black Forest Gateau' rally.

Jane Lewis and Chris Pike were burning rubber in a car worth less than £500 for over 1000 miles to Monte Carlo, passing through France, Switzerland and Italy on the challenge.

Jane said: “We first took part in the event in 2019, racing our beautiful banger all the way to Monte Carlo - and she didn't miss a beat. The challenges are a brilliant opportunity to get your team into gear and experience some of the greatest roads in some of worst cars from the UK."

Visit the website at: www.bustrallies.com for more information.