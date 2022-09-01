CITY of York Council has hit back at an MP in the city who recently slammed funding cuts to services supporting rough sleepers.

York Central MP, Rachael Maskell, joined the team from The Salvation Army on one of its regular early morning ‘street walks’ on Tuesday – during which 22 people were found sleeping in doorways, cars and tents – with some coming from as far as Romania and Moldova.

The MP said she was "shocked" by the number - after City of York Council said it was cutting Rough Sleeper Initiative funding to the charity from June this year.

But, councillor Denise Craghill, executive member for housing and safer neighbourhoods at the council, has hit back saying that the council continues to provide support for homeless people in the city.

Cllr Craghill said: "There have been no cuts to council budgets for homelessness services in York. Housing officers across our teams continue to work very hard to successfully keep street sleeping levels low in York compared to many other cities.

"We provide innovative services including Housing First places and Housing Navigators who work with individuals to help to support them into secure tenancies.

"Our officers have recently been successful once again in securing Government Rough Sleeper Initiative funding, which helps us to continue with these initiatives alongside the support we offer to everyone who is concerned about becoming homeless through our Housing Options Team.

"Clearly the coming winter is going to be difficult for everyone. The council will continue to work with partners to offer as much support to prevent people becoming homeless as possible and will continue to work with those who do find themselves on the streets.

"If Ms Maskell would like a more detailed briefing on the full range of the council’s homeless services I would be very happy to organise it for her.”

The Salvation Army in the city said it has lost two of its five members of staff - a saving of around £47,000 - and as a result the charity has been forced to reduce some services, including the number of walks staff can carry out.