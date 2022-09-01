A new stadium, a community stadium, a shared stadium. It was an excellent idea, but what has it turned out to be?
Built for us, seems to be the attitude of the football club who share it with the rugby league club. I took a photo at the Knights’ last home game. The football club’s next game was three days later, yet they moved onto the pitch and removed the rugby posts whilst the players were still on the pitch!
In my opinion, and that of others, this showed a total lack of respect. Sadly, this was not the first time this has happened.
Let us hope the new owner will inject a culture of respect to others that York and its residents are accustomed to.
Brian Watson, Beckfield Lane, York
