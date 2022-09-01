Last week I visited the NRM on Leeman Road.

In Station Hall there were plastic sheets hanging from the roof coupled to barrels containing a small bucket. Apparently the roof is leaking and the NRM needs donations to afford to fix it.

Is this the same museum that is about to embark on a £50million development? The same museum that is removing the engineering workshop that helped restore Flying Scotsman and replacing it with a ‘state-of-the-art’ interactive learning space?

As a Grandfather and train fan since the age of three, can I remind the museum that children prefer the real thing? They don’t need more computer screens to stare at. Does the museum not realise why it is popular with families already?

To add insult to injury, they are showing a total lack of respect to the residents of Leeman Road and building over the main thoroughfare into the city.

As there currently exists an underpass for visitors, why can’t something similar be provided for the people of York?

Harry Edessis, Hull Road, York