It’s now two years since the experimental (now permanent) closure of the Groves area to through traffic. And it’s been like the curate’s egg - part excellent, part not.

The air quality and the release from the drone of traffic is fantastic. On the downside, we still have an unacceptable number of vehicles using the roads because (1) the signage is inadequate, and (2) some sat-navs still show the roads are open. The other week we had seven cars in ten minutes.