The York Food Bank is part of a national network of foodbanks around the country supported by the Trussell Trust.
It has a warehouse in Clifton Moor, and five distribution centres around the city, at Clifton Moor, Tang Hall, Acomb, Huntington and the city centre. A sixth distribution centre will open in Fishergate next week.
The food bank receives non-perishable food donated by local churches, businesses, supermarkets and individuals. Volunteers then sort through the food to check that it is in date, and pack it into boxes ready to be given to people in need.
A typical nutritionally-balanced food package will include core foods such as beans, pulses, soup, vegetables, meat and fish, pasta or rice, UHT milk and breakfast cereals.
Each package is designed to provide enough emergency food to feed a family for three days.
Food packages are handed out free of charge to families with food vouchers.
These are obtained from care professionals such as doctors, health visitors, social workers and police, who identify people in crisis and issue them with a foodbank voucher.
To find out more about the York Food Bank, and how you can obtain food vouchers, visit york.foodbank.org.uk/
