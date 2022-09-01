AN MP has hit out over funding cuts to York homeless services - after more than 20 people were found sleeping rough in the city on one morning alone this week.

York Central MP Rachael Maskell joined the team from The Salvation Army on one of its regular early morning ‘street walks’ on Tuesday – during which the team checks on the welfare of homeless people in York and offers them support.

Ms Maskell joined Charlie Malarkey, who has worked with the charity for 15 years, on the walk to see first-hand the extent of the rough sleeping problem in York.

In all, 22 people were found sleeping in doorways, cars and tents – with some coming from as far as Romania and Moldova.

The MP said she was “shocked” by the number.

York Central MP, Rachael Maskell, with Charlie Malarkey and Sarah Pirie of The Salvaton Army

It comes after City of York Council said it was cutting Rough Sleeper Initiative funding to the charity from June this year.

Since the funding cut The Salvation Army in the city has lost two of its five members of staff - a saving of around £47,000.

As a result the charity has been forced to reduce some services, including the number of walks staff can carry out.

Ms Maskell said: “I witnessed how Charlie and his team build trust, restore dignity and provide care for those whose life circumstances have taken them onto the streets.

“Cutting The Salvation Army funding will punch a hole though York’s homelessness services. There is no excuse for the council to cut the vital support the team provides, and I urge them to change their mind. Let’s keep these precious homeless people safe, let’s fight for their futures.

Rachael Maskell MP at The Salvation Army offices in York

“The council needs to get out from behind their desks and take a walk with The Salvation Army to see for themselves the powerful impact that this small amount of funding has on these members of our community.”

The Press contacted City of York Council for comment and will publish its response when it receives one.

The Salvation Army also runs a gym and boxing club in York in a bid to support vulnerable young people.

Charlie added: “We’re not going to let anyone suffer just because of the cuts. We don’t want to let anyone down.”

Charlie said the team used to carry out the walks nearly every morning, something that was no longer possible.

Since October last year – the charity has also organised ‘Nap Pads’ for rough sleepers in York - shelters which provide a bed, heating and a toilet. Since opening, they have helped 38 people off the streets of York and into housing, the charity says.

Inside a Nap Pad

But development work is set to start on the site of Nap Pads and the facility will be removed.

Ms Maskell added: “These are a stepping-stone for rough sleepers as it gives them somewhere to stay while they are looking for permanent accommodation.”