A student accommodation provider in York has launched a ‘swap shop’ scheme to curb waste and save students money.

The Vita Student Swap Shop is open to residents of Vita Student residences and will operate from the foyer of Vita’s York building in Lawrence Street.

Vita says the average person reportedly throws away 400kg of waste every year and the swap shop aims to cut this by encouraging people to pass on their previously loved items to other residents.

Whether that’s last year’s expensive text books or an Instagram worthy dress that needs a new lease of life, residents can now conveniently visit their Hub reception to drop off goods or pick up a new item.

Such a move will help the environment, as well as save money. A recent survey by Save The Students said students spend around £17 per month on study materials like textbooks, and £34 per month on clothing.

Max Bielby, Chief Operating Officer at Vita Student, said: “The Vita Student Swap Shop is a small, simple step that our students can take to living in a more sustainable way, giving previously loved items with plenty of life in them a new beginning.”