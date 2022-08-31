SENIOR York council officer Charlie Croft is retiring today after working for the authority for the past 26 years.

Cllr Darryl Smalley, executive member for culture, leisure and communities, has taken to Twitter to pay tribute to the assistant director of customer and communities.

He said: "From the first time I sat down with Charlie ( when he had the hard task of briefing 20 year old me about the role, council and the city) to recent weeks – he’s been a constant source of support,guidance and pragmatism.

"He’s always smiling, always taking challenges in good humour and relentlessly positive.

"Particularly through the pandemic, our daily meetings were invaluable and for me personally were often the best part of those difficult days.

"Faith in councils is often low, and often lowest amongst those actually inside it. For me, almost daily I reflect on the purpose and efficacy of what we’re doing and how often the council is a barrier to things being better - officers like Charlie remind me what it’s all about.

"It's been a privilege working with Charlie. York is a much better place for his tireless work at City of York Council. I wish him all the best in everything he goes on to do, and we will all miss him."