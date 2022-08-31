DRIVERS are being warned to avoid York city centre after a power cut has hit traffic lights.
A power cut is affecting parts of the inner ring road in York city centre with traffic lights out on Gillygate at Claremont Terrace.
It is also affecting traffic signals across Lendal Bridge, in Museum Street and Lord Mayor's Walk.
A spokesman for Northern Power Grid said: "We're currently reviewing how long it will take to get your power back on."
