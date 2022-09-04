HELPING vulnerable people who are homeless is the focus of local charity Restore York.

And the charity, based in Front Street, Acomb, has had three nominations in our Cash For Charities appeal.

We are inviting readers to nominate local charities close to their hearts for a share of £16,000 The Press is giving away to good causes in the area.

Hazel Richards put forward the charity and said: "Restore provides accommodation and support to people in York who have experienced homelessness.

"Money from this grant would go towards helping our residents engage with life skills training which will benefit them once they move on from Restore, such as, but not limited to, budget management, cookery or handiwork."

Hazel said she was nominating the charity because she works for it and sees the great impact it has on people's lives.

She said: "We not only provide a place for people to sleep, but by supporting people and helping them to engage in community, social and life skill activities, we give people hope for the future and help them to move onwards, equipped with the skills, and confidence to live life independently."

The charity received two further nominations, from readers who asked to remain anonymous.

The Press has £16k to give away to local good causes

One said: "Restore's engagement project funds a variety of activities to encourage their residents to develop work skills and get back into employment, learn new life-skills and make healthy choices with their eating, socialising and fitness.

"Restore has been working alongside the council's statutory housing providers for 12 years and is an important cog in the machine of resettling people who have been homeless. The work that the charity does is a big part of helping to prevent homelessness in York and I know many people who have been helped by their friendly and caring support workers."

Another said: "Restore run social events to engage the homeless people that live in their supported houses. These events mean people can have healthy social interaction and have experiences that they wouldn't otherwise be able to afford. These events can be sporting activities, fishing trips, cooking workshops or something else that encourages people to work together.

"I am passionate about ending homelessness and wholeheartedly believe in the work Restore is doing. The residents at Restore that have moved into their own council properties with Restore's support speak so highly of the help they received and the socials and other engagement they took part in whilst living at Restore."

How to nominate

There is still time for you to nominate your favourite local charity.

Any person may nominate a charity, including a representative of the charity itself, but they should always give contact details for a representative of the nominated charity and a brief but clear explanation of how the money will be spent.

Send us your nomination

Making a nomination couldn’t be easier – simply log-on to www.thepress.co.uk/readerschoice and fill in your nomination form.

Deadline

Once all nominations have been received, between September 12 and 25 we will select ten of the most popular local charities to be featured in this year’s grants scheme. Readers will then be able to vote for their favourite charities - with cash being allocated according to votes cast. Last year's winners included Hearing Dogs for the Deaf and the York Rescue Boat.

Nominated so far...

Charities that have already been nominated and featured in The Press so far include Breast Friends York, York Against Cancer, St Sampson's Centre, SASH, which helps the young homeless in York, and the Copmanthorpe and District Recreation Centre.