SCORES of businesses and homes across York city centre have been hit by power cuts.
Northern Powergrid said 160 properties in streets including Blake Street, Coney Street, Bootham, Museum Street, Bootham and Gillygate had lost their electricity supplies due to an unexpected problem with cables or equipment.
It originally estimated supplies would be restored by 4.45pm but at 4.48pm its message was: "We're currently reviewing how long it will take to get your power back on."
Another 70 properties in the Blossom Street area were also affected by a power cut but supplies now appear to have been restored.
Fifty properties in Helmsley have also suffered a power cut, with Northern Powergrid estimating supplies would be restored by 7.30pm.
