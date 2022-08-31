ONE of the largest agricultural equipment dealers in the UK has opened a new depot in North Yorkshire.

Ripon Farm Services (RFS), one of the country's leading agricultural machinery suppliers, has opened a new depot at the 30-acre Eden Business Park near Malton.

RFS has taken possession of a high-quality 22,000 sq ft building at the multi-million pound business park, which is located immediately off the A64 by the Pickering Road junction by Eden Camp.

Richard Simpson, commercial director of RFS, said: “The opening of our new Malton depot is a major milestone for Ripon Farm Services and signals our intention to ramp up the investment in our long-term future.

“This new building reflects the importance we place on serving the North and East Yorkshire farming, equestrian and ground care communities.

"We will be providing the full range of services that you would expect from a John Deere main dealer and will also be moving our Ifor Williams trailer dealership into our new depot.

“In addition, we will have a huge range of ground care equipment for both Groundscare professionals and homeowners alike. We can’t wait to get going."

Ripon Farm Services has opened a new depot at Eden Business Park near Malton

RFS has now started trading from the Malton depot and are organising an Open Day for all their customers on Thursday, October 27 between 12 noon and 8pm.

The new flagship building will feature offices, training suites and meeting facilities for staff and customers and has been specially designed to accommodate rapidly growing combine harvester business, including the John Deere X9.

The new Malton location is the company’s twelfth depot in all.

Richard said: “We are especially pleased to be making such a big investment to improve our facilities in Malton, which has the enviable – and entirely justified – reputation as the food capital of the north. It is at the centre of North Yorkshire’s extensive agricultural community, which we are looking forward to serving.”

Ripon Farm Services is one of the largest agricultural equipment dealers in the UK.

With a workforce of over 250 RFS is a John Deere main dealer and supplies world class agricultural machinery brands such as, Kramer telehandlers, Kuhn cultivation equipment, Bailey Trailers and Sumo cultivators across Yorkshire, Teesside, Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.

Miles Lawrence, director of York-based property consultants Lawrence Hannah, who are marketing Eden Business Park along with AWS Ltd on behalf of Yorkshire developers Commercial Development Projects (CDP) in conjunction with the Fitzwilliam Trust Corporation, said: “We are delighted to welcome a company with such an excellent reputation as Ripon Farm Services.

"Their move is a ringing endorsement of the quality of Eden Business Park and marks the successful launch of Phase Two of the development.”