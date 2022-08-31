CITY of York Council says it is confident that its planning committee 'followed the proper processes and legislation' in dealing with the National Railway Museum's application to build a new central hall across Leeman Road.
However, it said it recognised that residents were entitled to mount a legal challenge to the decision, which will lead to the key route being blocked.
Its comments came after a group of local residents revealed yesterday they were planning to mount a legal challenge over the granting of planning permission at a meeting last month.
Dr Paul Clarke, a resident of St Peter’s Quarter, who is leading the challenge, said a Leeds-based firm of planning lawyers had been engaged to pursue a judicial review.
He said a 'pre-action letter' had been sent yesterday to the authority, and to the museum as a third party.
He stressed that the group was not opposed to the expansion of the NRM, but was only asking for the retention of a 24/7 direct, safe route, to and from the city centre for pedestrians and cyclists.
The council said today it had not yet received a pre-action letter but, should it get one, it would review the contents and respond accordingly, as it would with any challenge.
