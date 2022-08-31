Yorkshire domestic abuse support charity IDAS has completed it's Big Yorkshire Tour for another year, with individuals and businesses from across the county taking part to bring the tour’s fundraising total to £4,500.

Starting out virtually during the first lockdown, the Big Yorkshire Tour sought to encourage pledges of activity to fundraise for Independent Domestic Abuse Services (IDAS), which provides support to anyone experiencing or affected by domestic abuse or sexual violence.

Since lockdown restrictions were lifted, the charity has seen a surge in calls to their helplines and increased demand for services. With the funds raised by The Big Yorkshire Tour, IDAS can reach more victims and survivors of domestic abuse across Yorkshire who desperately need support.

Fundraising efforts for the 2022 Big Yorkshire Tour came from across the county, with the charity highlighting Selby-based law firm Jordans Solicitors who did a sponsored half marathon walk incorporating the Selby Horseshoe Walk, raising £500.

Furthermore, Harry Bell, who completed the York 10k and achieved a personal best time whilst raising £220, Team FRIDAS from Ripon, who took part in a duathlon and raised £784 and Team Torqueshire from Torque Law, who have covered 282 miles and raised £380.

This was topped up by IDAS’ Independent Sexual Violence Advocate team, who cycled from York to Selby on tandem bikes and raised £665.

IDAS is now getting ready to take part in The Big Christmas Give Challenge, which is the UK’s biggest online match funding campaign. The challenge helps UK-registered charities to raise funds for their projects by doubling donations, for seven days leading up to Christmas.

IDAS spokesperson Emma Poole said: "We are so grateful for the fundraising efforts for The Big Yorkshire Tour, there were some incredible efforts and we are proud of everyone who took part.”

“Christmas can be a particularly difficult time for those experiencing domestic abuse so being able to provide support to victims via our helplines and services is vital. We are really excited to have the chance to take part in the Big Christmas Give Challenge, as receiving extra funds will make a huge difference.”

The Big Christmas Give Challenge starts on November 29.