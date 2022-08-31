A new nation-wide campaign from global commercial vehicle manufacturer IVECO will see a very unusual creature visit York tomorrow (Thur).

Dubbed the Chammoth, this fusion of cheetah and mammoth is migrating across the country to highlight the IVECO Daily van and raise money for conservation in the process.

The IVECO Daily’s traits are likened to a cheetah with its agility when operating in urban environments, and a mammoth with its class-leading payload courtesy of its truck-based chassis. From tusk to tail, the IVECO Daily #Chammoth is unlike any other promotional vehicle on the road.

This striking visual campaign with its clear links to the animal kingdom has partnered with The Aspinall Foundation.

The international conservation charity is dedicated to the breeding and protection of wild animals.

In 2020 it became the first organisation ever to rewild cheetahs born in the UK with brothers Saba and Nairo heading back to their natural habitat.

Its award-winning UK partner parks of Port Lympne and Howletts provide sanctuary for precious wildlife and education on how to protect them for the public.

The IVECO Daily #Chammoth is also raising money for conservation efforts of endangered species with IVECO donating £1 to The Aspinall Foundation charity every time a member of the public takes a photo of the van and posts it on social media mentioning the hashtag #Chammoth.*

The nationwide tour began on the 19th August at The Aspinall Foundation’s partner park of Port Lympne in Kent.

Now more than ever the environment needs to be high on everyone’s agenda, and so this IVECO Daily is powered by a 3.0-litre Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) engine that is fuelled with bio-methane.

Not only does this engine produce up to 95% less CO2 when running on bio-methane, but the bio-gas is renewable and collected as what would otherwise be a waste product.

IVECO says it has been a global leader for 25 years in natural gas vehicles and offers CNG/BioCNG variants of its Daily and Eurocargo ranges, whilst the IVECO S-WAY can also run on both compressed and liquid natural gas– making an environmentally responsible solution available for a wide range of businesses.

In addition to York, the IVECO Daily Chammoth will be visiting a number of high footfall locations and famous UK landmarks as it migrates across the country.

Those who find the Chammoth - and are feeling creative - can have a go at colouring in some Chammoth imagery utilising environmentally sourced pencils, or test their skills in the #Chammoth coconut shy challenge.

Will you find the IVECO Daily Chammoth?

Snap a photo, help raise money for conservation as well as a chance to win some great prizes and follow the adventure via the hashtag #chammoth.