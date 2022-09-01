WE are used to seeing Clifford's Tower with daffodils, with and without scaffolding - but it's rare to see a photograph of it at night with no tourists or visitors in sight.
These incredible images of the York landmark are just two in a collection of shots taken by award-winning Yorkshire photographer Dave Zdanowicz in the early hours of Tuesday morning, while most of us were sleeping.
Dave, of Dave Z Photography, took advantage of the empty streets of York to take a batch of photos of the city at night.
Besides his Clifford's Tower photos, he captured images of York Minster, Bootham Bar and Shambles.
We are sure you will agree that they are something else.
You can see more of Dave's photos on Instagram - you will find him at: davez_uk where he has more than 16,000 followers and where he shares his fabulous photos of Yorkshire.
And if you love taking photos of York, why not join our Press Camera Club on Facebook.
Click here to join us today!
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here