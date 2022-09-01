WE are used to seeing Clifford's Tower with daffodils, with and without scaffolding - but it's rare to see a photograph of it at night with no tourists or visitors in sight.

These incredible images of the York landmark are just two in a collection of shots taken by award-winning Yorkshire photographer Dave Zdanowicz in the early hours of Tuesday morning, while most of us were sleeping.

York Press: Bootham bar after dark - photo by Dave ZdanowiczBootham bar after dark - photo by Dave Zdanowicz

Dave, of Dave Z Photography, took advantage of the empty streets of York to take a batch of photos of the city at night.

Besides his Clifford's Tower photos, he captured images of York Minster, Bootham Bar and Shambles.

York Press: York Minster at night by Dave ZdanowiczYork Minster at night by Dave Zdanowicz

We are sure you will agree that they are something else.

You can see more of Dave's photos on Instagram - you will find him at: davez_uk where he has more than 16,000 followers and where he shares his fabulous photos of Yorkshire.

